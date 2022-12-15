After briefly returning to the School Board as an appointee to fill the Leesburg District seat, Tom Marshall is seeking to continue his public service as a member of Leesburg’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
On Tuesday, the Town Council approved his nomination to fill the seat previously held by Joseph Carter, who resigned in August.
If approved by the Circuit Court, Marshall, a real estate agent and former educator, will serve in the post for a term ending Dec. 21, 2023.
(2) comments
So the the (D)s in Leesburg are sooooo pleased with the nominee's recent tenure on the School Board, that they're installing him in yet another position of public trust.
You simply cannot make this stuff up.
I like Tom Marshall. As Oscar Wilde said, "With age comes wisdom." (And he was nice enough to not ask Dr. Ziegler to return the tie he recently gifted him.) Good luk Mr. Marshall on your new adventure!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.