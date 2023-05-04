A plan to build a welcome center on the grounds of George C. Marshall’s Leesburg home, Dodona Manor, cleared review by the town’s Board of Architectural Review last week.
That clearance allows the George C. Marshall International Center to begin the fundraising needed to make the expansion a reality.
Because Marshall’s home is not easily accessible to visitors with disabilities or mobility issues, the new building is proposed to allow some interpretation of artifacts in an ADA accessible setting, bringing some of the history of the house museum to a wider audience. The building also is expected to allow for larger gatherings for lectures, Veterans Day ceremonies, and other programs.
“As visitors arrive at Dodona Manor, this new museum will be their initial stop. They will learn about George C. Marshall, his global impact, and then become oriented with what they will see at the Manor and come to understand his life as a soldier and private citizen,” GCMIC Chair Tom Greenspon wrote in the application. “The building will also support administrative functions and operations of the GCMIC, which currently compromise the home and its historic holdings. Building this new structure will create a space for those necessary operations to run concurrently with tours and visitation at Dodona Manor, allowing Dodona Manor to fully function as a house museum. It will also provide a space to hold meetings, events and educational activities, without disrupting tours at the Manor or causing excessive wear and tear.”
The building’s design required BAR review because of its location in the town’s historic district.
