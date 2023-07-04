The 2023 Patriot Cup for the best entry in Leesburg's Independence Day parade was awarded to the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy for its float that included an eagle's nest, waterfall and monarch butterflies. The competition is sponsored by Loudoun Now and judged by members of the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club.
The Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy was selected as the 2023 Patriot Cup winner for its float that included a depiction of a waterfall, lots of monarch butterflies, and a nearly-to-scale eagles nest—with a baby eagle inside and at father eagle walking alongside.
The float included a depiction of a waterfall, lots of monarch butterflies, and a nearly-to-scale eagles nest—with a baby eagle inside and at father eagle walking alongside. It was the first-ever entry by the nonprofit, which operates the Eagle Cam at a nesting site in the Dulles Greenway Wetlands preserve south of Leesburg and offers a wide array of nature programs throughout the year.
The float project was supported by a donation from Last Call Exteriors.
The competition was judged by members of the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club and sponsored by Loudoun Now with the goal of encouraging high quality entries in the parade each year.
