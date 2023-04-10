Leesburg’s Commission on Public Art is seeking commercial property owners who are interested in participating in the Private Property Mural Pilot Program.
The commission is planning a mural with the theme “Destination Leesburg.” Identifying a suitable wall is the first step of the program, which was approved by the Leesburg Town Council last spring. Eligible properties must be located outside the downtown Historic District.
Under the program, the murals are not meant to serve as an advertisement of any business but are anticipated in celebration of the identified theme. The first private property mural was completed in the Virginia Village Shopping Center in December celebrating the town’s live music scene.
Submissions are due by Friday, April 21 and must include wall measurements and location details, a brief written description of the proposed location, how it would accommodate a mural, and the benefits of having a mural in such a location, and the property owner’s consent.
Proposals will be reviewed by COPA. The submitting business and property owner will be included in the final mural selection process and have veto power regarding the final design.
Program guidelines and submission details are available on the town website. Submissions may be emailed to lkosin@leesburgva.gov or hand delivered to Leesburg Town Hall, 25 W. Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176, ATTN: Leah Kosin.
