Emma Lloyd is the 2022 John W. Tolbert Jr. Environmental Achievement Award winner.
The 10th-grader was recognized during the March 28 Town Council meeting for her involvement in stream monitoring and promoting stewardship of town waterways. Lloyd performed stream monitoring surveys and played a role in getting Town Branch, Tuscarora Creek, and Big Spring accepted by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for further study. She also helped the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy with providing a stream survey field experience to an Environmental Science class at Tuscarora High School and assisted with scouting out a new monitoring site for Tuscarora Creek at the Olde Izaak Walton Park.
She also participated in the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation District's Youth Conservation Leadership Institute, working closely with NOVA Parks to coordinate the manufacturing and installation of signs along the W&OD Trail to increase community awareness of our local waterways while encouraging their stewardship.
The Tolbert Award recognizes students, community groups, and individuals that conduct or participate in activities that benefit the Town’s environment. Such activities are vital to sustaining the quality and health of our community and significantly contribute to the long-term well-being of our town for generations to come.
