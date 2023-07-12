During National Parks and Recreation month in July, town leaders hope to put a spotlight on some of Leesburg’s special spaces.
On Tuesday, Parks and Recreation Director Rich Williams, Deputy Director Kate Trask and Parks Superintendent Jon Cleaves provided a tour of recent upgrades to Potomac Crossing Park on Leesburg’s eastern boundary.
The park was created through a developer proffer that envisioned an active sports complex with ballfields and tennis courts. With the town staff working to better scale the project with the neighborhood, it opened in 2014 in a much smaller footprint with a playground and picnic pavilion.
Earlier this year, the park got an update with the support of a Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreational Trails Access Grant. The small park connects to a network of trails along the Potomac River, through Ball’s Bluff Regional Park and stretching north into Veterans Park. As part of the access improvement project, a new trailhead sign provides information on the difficulty of the trail inside the park and a map of the broader network. The connector trail was upgraded to a wide, level path with a concreate binder base to accommodate wheelchairs.
“The reason we picked this park was to tie it into all of the rest of the NOVA Parks that are in the area as well the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail,” Trask said. “We wanted to do this because at least I can get you back to this key connecting point, and if you choose you can go on to the rest of them.” From the park, she said visitors can set out on a loop hike of just a few minutes or two hours.
Beyond improving trail accessibility, the town also added a picnic table with wheelchair access, redesigned the grill area to accommodate chefs in wheelchairs, and put in a sidewalk leading to a large wheelchair-assessable portable bathroom.
Trask and Clease, both of whom serve on the town’s ADA Compliance Committee, said they look forward to incorporating similar access features into the town’s seven other public playgrounds as they undergo a round of renovations in coming years. Brandon Park along Harrison Street is next on the list.
“It’s nice to focus and complete one, and then move forward,” Clease said. “I think that's the best way to manage it. But the whole goal is to become inclusive for all users.”
Potomac Crossing Park is located at 508 Shanks Road, NE.
