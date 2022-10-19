In providing the Town Council with an update on the implementation of his department’s 2018 strategic plan last week, Police Chief Gregory Brown reported that many of the goals have advanced, but challenges remain.
Among the accomplishments he cited were an ongoing conversion to digital records, maintaining the department’s accreditation status and implementing body-worn cameras—along with continuing to build the relationships that form the foundation of the agency’s community policing model.
Mayor Kelly Burk said that the efforts to build community connections are working, at least according to the feedback she’s heard from voters during her campaign tours of neighborhoods around town. She said the respect for the town’s police officers was “off-the-wall positive.”
“That doesn’t happen everywhere,” Burk said.
But another key goal of that 2018 plan was to a achieve full staffing in the department by 2019. That’s a goal Brown said was achieved by the summer of 2019.
“But then some things happened, and we find ourselves struggling with staffing once again,” Brown said, not specifically mentioning the Town Council’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees that was followed by the resignation or retirement of seven officers.
In an ever-tightening law enforcement hiring market, the council approved raises for officers and briefly ranked among the highest paying jurisdictions. That distinction lasted about a month, Brown said.
Burk noted that the town is now competing with large corporations like Amazon for officers.
Brown said it will always be hard to compete on a salary level. More important is finding officers who support the public service mission. He said he wants candidates focused on their “why.”
“Money is fine, but do you want to make a difference?” Brown said of his recruiting approach. “You can call me corny, but that is how I really feel.”
Just as important as recruiting, he said, was retaining experienced officers, noting the large knowledge gap with new staff members.
(2) comments
When the Chief and Mayor won't support their police officers and push a false narrative of mask and shot mandates, why would anyone want to work here. One can only imagine the lack of support you will receive when something larger happens.
"But some things happened..."
Correct. "Some things" did happen. And those "things" are terrible decisions by the woke mayor and her like-minded fools on the town council.
They've dug their heels in. Logic... Science... Reality... Nothing is going to get them to back off their idiotic positions.
Well, it's certainly a good thing that voters will have their opportunity to send these Covidian cultists packing and regain control of Leesburg.
