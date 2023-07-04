Hometown hero banners

Hometown Hero banners commemorating the services of Gen. George C. Marshall and longtime Leesburg civic and business leader Stanley F. Caulkins, a World War II airman, share a pole at Freedom Park.

 Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now

The Town of Leesburg on Tuesday, July 4 formally unveiled its first round of Hometown Hero banners.

In partnership with VFW Post 1177, the program honors military veterans with banners displayed on light poles.

During a ceremony at Freedom Park led by Mayor Kelly Burk and Post Commander Ray Delpesche, the first 19 banners were displayed. The town and the VFW plan to expand the program and to display the banners in other areas of Leesburg once they work out pole access with the power company.

Going forward, the banners will be displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day annually. To learn about creating a banner, go here.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and VFW Post 1177 Commander Ray Delpesche speak at Freedom Park during the July 4, 2023, dedication ceremony for the town's Hometown Hero banner program. 
Vietnam War veteran Philip C. Rusciolelli stands in front of a Hometown Hero banner that highlights his military service following a July 4, 2023, dedication ceremony for the new Town of Leesburg program.
Marine Spencer Watts poses with his family below a Hometown Hero banner that highlights his military service following a July 4, 2023, dedication ceremony for the new Town of Leesburg program.

