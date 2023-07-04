Vietnam War veteran Philip C. Rusciolelli stands in front of a Hometown Hero banner that highlights his military service following a July 4, 2023, dedication ceremony for the new Town of Leesburg program.
During a ceremony at Freedom Park led by Mayor Kelly Burk and Post Commander Ray Delpesche, the first 19 banners were displayed. The town and the VFW plan to expand the program and to display the banners in other areas of Leesburg once they work out pole access with the power company.
Going forward, the banners will be displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day annually. To learn about creating a banner, go here.
