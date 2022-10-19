Alex Fitch has been hired as the Leesburg’s new emergency management coordinator effective Nov. 28.
Fitch has spent 25 years with the City of Fairfax Fire Department, achieving the rank of Captain. For the past 16 years, he has also served as a member of the National Capital Region Incident Management Team. In addition, Fitch has served as an instructor at the FEMA Emergency Management Institute, and as a Virginia Communications cache manager and team member with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. He is a graduate of FEMA’s National Emergency Management Basic Academy.
Fitch holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of California – San Diego and a master’s degree in Public Administration from George Mason University. Fitch and his family live in Gainesville.
He replaces the town’s first emergency management coordinator, Joe Dame, who held the past since 2020. He resigned in September to take a position with the county government.
