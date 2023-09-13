The Town Council this week expressed support for recommendations made by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission to continue the Summer Jams concert series next year with a few tweaks—including allowing audience members to bring their own alcohol to the Town Green shows.
Town leaders called for a reassessment of the program, which cost $16,575 for 10 free Saturday evening shows scheduled during the recently completed season, in the wake of lower attendance. Attendance averaged 125 people this summer—down from a peak of 268 in 2017 and up 22% over 2022.
During Monday night’s Town Council work session, Director of Parks and Recreation Rich Williams noted that the program was launched as Acoustic on the Green in 2004 by Stilson Greene with the support of town businesses with the goal of helping to revitalize the downtown area. The town joined the effort in 2009 and took it over in 2019. He noted that surveys of attendees indicate the program continues to achieve its goals, with most patrons Leesburg residents who say they eat at downtown restaurants during their visit.
Over the past 20 years, the downtown scene has taken off, with numerous businesses, including the Tally Ho Theater that opened as concert venue in 2013, offering live music throughout the weekend.
Acknowledging there is more competition in the entertainment space, council members suggested changes such as holding the concerts on another day of the week, holding them less frequently, and reaching out to more performers who don’t regularly perform in the area or who perform different genres of music.
Council members supported a suggestion first floated by Mayor Kelly Burk and supported by the parks commission to allow patrons to picnic with wine or beer during the shows. That would require an ABC permit and for the town to designate a boundary for the alcoholic beverage area, according to the staff report. The town also would station two police officers on site. That is expected to be permitted in 2024 on a trial basis.
