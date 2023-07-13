In May, the Town Council agreed to explore options for hiring legislative aides to support their work. On Monday, that issue came up for discussion, but quickly—and quietly—died.
A brief staff report by Town Manager Kaj Dentler noted that the town had not previously provided aides to council members or the mayor. Instead, that type of support is provided on an as-needed basis by the Town Manager’s Office, indirect support that he noted had increased in recent years.
To create staff aide positions, Dentler said the council would need to define the roles and responsibilities and create job descriptions, as well as to create a budget for the new employees.
When asked to begin the debate on the issue, none of the five members attending the work session opted to do so and the work session was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.