The Town of Leesburg has landed another accolade, with TheTravel.com website last week ranking it as the Most Beautiful Town in Virginia.
Towns were ranked for their dining scenes, cultural and historical places, open spaces and overall activities. The greater Leesburg area topped the list, with Middleburg ranking third.
“In the heart of Virginia’s Loudoun County and its county seat, Leesburg is a part social hub, historic district, and outdoor spot. With Loudoun County referred to as D.C.’s Wine Country, Leesburg is the location for over 10 participating wineries,” the report stated.
Middleburg was cited for its reputation as America’s horse and hunt country, as well as its art and antique businesses and restaurants.
Other towns making the list were Floyd, Winchester, Staunton, Lexington, Abingdon, Cape Charles, Alexandria, and Charlottesville.
Last month, Leesburg was ranked by Fortune as number eight on its inaugural list of Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.