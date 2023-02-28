Leesburg will continue closing off a block of King Street to allow expanded outdoor dining starting this spring, albeit on a scaled- back, Friday-only basis.
The program began in 2020 as an effort to bolster some downtown restaurants during a time when state law limited indoor gatherings in the early months of the pandemic. The town paid for the closure of King Street between Market and Loudoun streets on Friday and Saturday evenings and allowed restaurants in that block to place tables on the sidewalks. Later, the program was expanded to include hours on Sundays, as well.
Although the restrictions on indoor restaurant seating ended in May 2021, the program continued Friday and Saturday nights during 2021 and 2022.
During Monday night’s Town Council work session, the town staff asked whether the program was still needed and should continue.
While the cost of staffing the full program for another year, $183,600, is included in Town Manager Kaj Dentler’s proposed budget, Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation Kate Trask provided three options for the council to consider. In addition to continuing with the Friday/Saturday night program, the staff suggested limiting the street closures just to Friday nights, which are most popular, or further limiting them to the first and third Fridays each month. During the recent Town Council planning retreat, Dentler advocated closing the streets only once a month during the First Friday celebrations, noting the pandemic-era purpose of the expanded program had passed.
Most council members on Monday said they viewed the program as an investment in downtown businesses, with some even looking for ways to expand it with more outdoor music or sidewalk sales for retail businesses. Trask cautioned that adding activities into the closed block would provide more challenges for ADA compliance.
There also was support for continuing the program in some form so that the still-under-development Mainstreet organization would have the option to take it over as one of its promotional events. With support for Friday-only closings providing a significant cost savings, Dentler suggested that those funds could be earmarked for allocation to the Mainstreet nonprofit once it is up and running.
According to the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget that funds a full-scale continuation of the program, police coverage is the largest cost at $114,900. Staffing from the Parks and Recreation Department is budgeted for $25,500 with another $2,800 for the Streets Division staff.
Limiting the program to Fridays only, is expected to reduce the costs to just over $31,000.
The program is expected to run each Friday from April through the fall as weather allows.
