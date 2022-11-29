In September, Leesburg Town Council member Kari Nancy asked for options to provide staff members with end-of-the-year bonuses. On Monday, she took that proposal off the table.
The council had been scheduled to review a staff memo that outlined four options that would provide a range between $500 and $2,000 for the town’s 359 fulltime employees. Under those plans regular part-timers would get half of the fulltime bonus, and flexible part-time employees 25%. In total, the plans would cover 732 staff members and range in cost from $193,500 to $48,375.
Before the proposal was taken up for discussion during Monday’s work session, Nacy asked it be removed from the agenda.
“It looked like it was not going to get support,” she said, adding she did not want to put her colleagues in the position of having to vote against providing bonuses.
Instead, Nacy said she expects the concept of year-end bonuses to be discussed during the council’s budget deliberations next spring.
Nacy said she originally proposed the bonuses to recognize the work of the town’s staff during the COVID pandemic with the idea to use some of the federal relief money to fund it, as other localities have done. However, with Leesburg’s American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to other projects, a budget amendment would be required to provide the bonus money from the General Fund.
Thank goodness this bonus scheme was abandoned. Leesburg staffers live quite nicely on the public trough. We're in tough times economically. We can't be giving out silly bonuses like it's candy. Get a Grip Leesburg!
