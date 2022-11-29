Leesburg’s Commission on Public Arts tonight is expected to get approval for its next mural project, a display on the town shop building along Russell Branch Parkway.
Six artists submitted proposals for the mural. The design by Danielle Ferrin was selected.
Appearing before the Town Council during its Monday night work session, Ferrin said she has been painting murals across the country and around the world for the past 20 years.
Her design illustrates the varied services provided by the town’s public works staff—from traffic lights to drinking water.
“I wanted to uplift people that were coming there to work every day and to let them know how honored they were for the whole breath of what they do that often gets overlooked. And I wanted other people passing by to have a spot of color and whimsy,” she said.
Council members were expected for formally greenlight the project Tuesday night as part of its uncontested consent agenda. The nonprofit Friends of Leesburg Public Arts is funding the mural, providing up to $4,000 for supplies and up to $6,000 for design and installation.
“It certainly is colorful, and I think it is pretty cool,” Mayor Kelly Burk said.
On Saturday, the town will celebrate the completion of the “Celebrate Music” mural in the Virginia Village Shopping Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. That mural, the first approved for a privately owned structure through a pilot project, was designed and painted by Serina Chowdhury and paid for by the property owner, Keane Enterprises.
(1) comment
It's a lovely mural. But truth be told, it's myopic & conceited of Leesburg to honor public-works staffers. Talk about tooting your own horn! There should be a rule that you cannot honor someone with a mural until they've been dead for at least 10 years. Otherwise, it gets too incestuous. On a brighter note, Welcome to December Loudoun!
