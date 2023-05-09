Leesburg Presbyterian Church has become one of only 305 Presbyterian churches across the country this year certified as an Earth Care Congregation.
The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed to recognize churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden, according to the announcement. The certification lasts through February 2024.
The Earth Care Congregation program was launched in 2010 to inspire churches to care for the earth in a holistic way by integrating earth care into all aspects of church life. To become an Earth Care Congregation, the congregation affirmed the Presbyterian Church U.S.A’s Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into their worship, education, facilities, and outreach, and will track that progress.
“This congregation’s activities and commitment brings hope to their community and indeed to the world. We believe that LPC will inspire others to respond intentionally to God’s call to care for the earth,” Presbyterian Church U.S.A. Associate for Sustainable Living and Earth Care Jessica Maudlin stated.
(2) comments
Further proof that "climate change" is a religion.
[thumbup]
