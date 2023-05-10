The plan to build a 14,5000-square-foot addition to the Leesburg Police Department’s Plaza Street headquarters advanced Tuesday night with the Town Council’s award of a $17.9 million construction contract to Hoar Construction.
Work is expected to begin in the late fall and take two years to complete.
Hoar submitted the lowest of five bids from among 10 qualified builders. The company just completed the construction of the new Vienna Police Department headquarters.
During its meeting Tuesday, the council also approved an eighth change order the project’s design contract, providing Dewberry with an additional $500,000 for construction administration services.
The total cost of the project, which also includes a remodeling of the 21,000-square-foot building, now is estimated at $26.5 million.
$26.,500,000.00 to enlarge a facility for a severely understaffed department?
Are you serious???
Total detachment from reality.
At some point this week, we'll surely hear wailing and moaning about the lack of "affordable housing."
