There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the Leesburg Target store Thursday night as members of the town Police Department took nearly 20 kids on a holiday shopping spree.
It was part of the annual “Shop With a Cop” program organized by the town officers and supported by dozens of businesses and individuals.
The evening started with dinner at the Leesburg Diner, provided by owner Michael O’Connor, and a meet-and-greet with Mayor Kelly Burk. Next, participants took a ride in a squad car to the Target store equipped with $250 to buy gifts. Then it was over to the town Public Safety Center where officers and volunteers helped wrap them up.
Officer Josh Carter, one of the program’s coordinators, said 27 elementary and middle school students will be served this year. Not all of them could attend Friday night, so officers will be shopping with their wish lists and dropping the packages off at their homes.
Most of the funding is raised during a silent auction event held each July at Bear Chase Brewery, but support comes in year-round, Carter said.
“We get people who send checks in. It is totally awesome,” he said. “Town businesses, they hear about it and they want to be all in. That’s the great thing about living in Leesburg and working here. People are so generous.”
Carter, who also serves as Loudoun County High School’s school resource officer, said the special part of the program for the officers is making connections with the kids—and seeing their generosity.
“We have kids who buy Christmas trees for their family. It’s super cool. You really get to understand their train of thought and their logic—where their values are. It’s family. They’re thinking about mom and dad and everybody else,” Carter said.
“It’s a good time. The kids have a blast.”
