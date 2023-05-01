There was a heavy police presence at Loudoun County High School on Saturday morning with young drivers getting some educational face time with Leesburg officers.
It was part of a Mock Driving Scenario program sponsored by the Loudoun County High School PTSA and the Leesburg Police Department to help new drivers know what to expect if they see flashing blue lights in the rearview mirror.
PTSA President Tiffany Hawkins said she got the idea after seeing a similar program offered to special needs students last year. “I thought it would be beneficial for all teenagers,” she said.
Officer Josh Carter, the school resource officer at LCHS, jumped at the chance to interact with students and explain what happens during the frequently stressful situations.
“Anytime we can get our students to be educated on anything that involves law enforcement, that’s a good thing,” Carter said. “And if we're going to do it, I thought it was a great opportunity to have the parents with them so they can see exactly the steps that we take and sometimes the questions we ask or the questions that their young driver might ask.”
Carter was joined by Officer Mike DaRin, the SRO at Simpson Middle School, and. Sgt. Ryan Martin for the demonstrations. Teens, with their mother or father in the passenger seat, drove through the school parking lot, followed by an officer in a marked cruiser who activated the emergency lights and pulled them over. The officers then approached the driver’s side window and spent time working with each driver to explain the process.
“I think it's a great opportunity for them to understand that, we have a job to do. We're not always given a ticket, but we're taking our Virginia uniform summons up there and showing them exactly how we would fill it out, exactly what it would look like for their court date, whether they can pay online, whether they have to show up to court, and then if they do show up to court, what that looks like,” Carter said.
Carter said the officers also explained what they’re looking for as they approach a vehicle during a traffic stop, starting with looking to see “if you have your hands on the wheel the whole time, because let's be honest, hands are what harm officers.”
Students and parents expressed appreciation for the lesson.
“It’s nice to be able to do this in a low-stress environment and to know what to expect,” one student said after completing her traffic stop. “It felt like the exact experience it would be out on the road. It is good to have that prior knowledge.”
Carter said the young drivers asked good questions.
“I had this young lady ask me if I could search her vehicle or take her out if it smelled like marijuana, which was a great question—because I can't,” Carter said. “With the new laws, I have to see it in plain view to be able to do anything. I can walk up to their vehicle, and they can smell like marijuana all day long. I can ask them ‘Have you been smoking marijuana? Are you impaired right now?’ Those can start leading into other questions, but other than that, if I don't see anything, I have to make that judgment call whether they're impaired or not to be able to let them continue to drive.”
Carter said parental involvement also is important.
“I'm also explaining to the parents that anytime that I have interaction with a juvenile, I call a parent. That’s because me as a parent, I want them to know that, look, your child just had an interaction with the police. Here's how it went,” Carter said. “I don't want a kid to get a ticket, have a court date, and their parents literally have no clue and then all of a sudden their insurance has skyrocketed, then it's because of a ticket. So just having that interaction with the parents and having that understanding for me it's huge.”
“I'm working with these students every single day. I see the parents that are here. We want to let them know we're out here we're not necessarily giving them a ticket just to give them a ticket, but we're educating them as well,” Carter said.
Teaching young folks real world scenarios. Great idea. Well done.
