The Town of Leesburg has hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct an executive search for the town’s next chief of police.
Gregory C. Brown retired Dec. 1 after leading the department since Oct. 3, 2016, to take over as executive director of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.
The IACP will lead the national search for a new chief, as it did during the 2016 search that resulting in hiring Brown from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
As part of the effort to define the qualifications of the ideal candidate, the association has released a survey to gather community feedback. Survey participation is voluntary and responses are confidential.
The survey can be accessed at research.net/r/LeesburgVACommunity and will be open until Feb. 5.
