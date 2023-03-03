The Leesburg Town Council this week initiated a Zoning Ordinance change aimed at better accommodating the construction of data centers.
The amendment would increase the maximum building height in the I-1 Industrial /Research Park district from 50 feet to 65 feet. The change is intended to accommodate the “prototypical” two-story data center design seen in other areas of Loudoun County.
Senior Planning Project Manager Christopher Murphy told the Town Council during a Feb. 28 briefing that the ordinance’s 50-foot limit was intended to accommodate two-story buildings. However, data center stories are taller than those of a typical office or apartment building. A data center story measures about 35 feet, while office buildings have floors of 12-15 feet. The move to two-story data centers is part of a trend to build the facilities on smaller lots, according to the staff report on the proposal. In data centers, chillers and other rooftop equipment are installed above the 65-foot height.
The change is being proposed after the town received a request concerning two undeveloped lots southeast of East Market Street and Crosstrail Boulevard near Village at Leesburg.
In all, the change would impact 39 parcels totaling just over 300 acres. I-1 zoned land is located near Leesburg Executive Airport, in the Trailview Boulevard/Russell Branch Parkway corridor, and at the corner of Edwards Ferry Road and Battlefield Parkway.
Council member Patrick Wilt questioned whether a 65-foot limit also would be too restrictive and asked if the council would be asked to make additional changes in the future.
The vote to initiate the zoning ordinance change begins a process of Planning Commission review and public hearings prior to any Town Council action.
The action follows a previous Town Council resolution adopted in September directing the staff to review the potential placement of data centers and to develop design standards for the buildings.
