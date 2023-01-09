Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Town Council members will host a ribbon cutting for the completed Black History Mural at the Loudoun Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.
The mural was proposed by 89 Ways to Give Foundation President Carmen Felder and funded by the foundation. Washington, DC, artist Shawn Perkins painted the mural depicting two notable Loudoun residents, Bazil Newman, a prominent Black landowner and ferry operator, and Leonard Grimes, a Black abolitionist, who helped fleeing enslaved people find safety across the Potomac River along the Underground Railroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.