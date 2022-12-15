A proposal to expand the town’s performing arts space with the construction of an outdoor stage at Ida Lee Park has been sent to the town’s Park and Recreation Advisory Commission for review.
Council member Ara Bagdasarian suggested the study. During preliminary discussions with the town staff, a sloped field between the park’s soccer fields and the outdoor pool complex was picked as a suitable location for the project, which could be a small band shell geared for 100 to 200 spectators or be a larger performance venue accommodating thousands. The facility would be larger than the park’s gazebo or the Town Hall stage to allow performances by symphonies, chorale groups, or community theater.
During an introductory discussion during Monday’s Town Council work session, members indicated they were open to the concept. Among the concerns raised were protecting neighbors from noise associated with the use.
The parks commission will be tasked with studying the scale and feasibility of an outdoor stage at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.