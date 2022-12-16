The cost of making structural repairs to the Town Hall Parking Garage is climbing—steeply.
On Tuesday night, the Town Council approved a change order in the contract with Eastern Waterproofing and Restoration of Virginia, providing an additional $185,000 to complete the concreate repairs. The original contract, awarded in September, was for a total cost of $93,482.
According to a staff report, since the contractor started work on the project, the number of “concrete deficiencies that need to be addressed have exceeded those shown in the structural study from May of 2019.”
Parking in the garage, which was built in 1990, will continued to be limited, and free, while crews make the repairs.
Also during the Dec. 13 meeting, the council approved another change order to the contract with Whitman, Requardt and Associates for easement acquisition service as part of the project to replace and relocate water and sewer mains at the Exeter Dam. That contract doubled, from an original cost of $98,149 to a new total of $196,971.
