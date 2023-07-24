Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler is continuing to free up space at Town Hall, with a new proposal to move the Department of Community Development staff to leased offices on Catoctin Circle.
The proposed lease follows the Town Council’s previous approvals of moving the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Public Works and Capital Projects into leased space outside the 33-year-old Town Hall.
The Community Development department has 22 staff members. During its meeting Tuesday, the council will be asked to approve a five-year lease for 5,500 square feet of office space in the Jewell Building, at 222 Catoctin Circle, along with a $153,522 appropriation for FY 2024. The department handles building and development related projects, including the zoning permits and certificates of appropriateness for the Board of Architectural review.
According to a staff report to the council, the town had 157 full-time employees when the Town Hall opened in 1990. Today, the town has 413 full-time employees, with 105 working in Town Hall.
The Police Department operated on the third floor of Town Hall until the police station was built on Plaza Street in 1997. The town leased space for the capital projects staff and inspectors for a decade starting in 2005. In 2007, the Utilities Administration and Maintenance Office opened at the wastewater treatment plant along Russell Branch Parkway. In 2021, the town purchased a building adjacent to Town Hall at 16 Wirt St. and is evaluating whether to renovate or demolish the structure as part of a possible expansion of the Town Hall campus.
Government, if left unchecked, will grow to consume everything within its path.
