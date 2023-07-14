The Town of Leesburg is kicking off a comprehensive rewrite of its Zoning Ordinance, with initial presentations from the consultant hired to lead the project planned next week.
Representatives from Kendig Keast Collaborative will make presentations to the Board of Architectural Review on July 19 and the Planning Commission July 20 explaining the project’s timeline and milestones.
“The consultant’s kickoff meetings are just the beginning of community engagement and noticing, and there will be many opportunities for the public to review draft text and discuss the details as the process moves forward,” stated Planning and Zoning Department Director James David.
The project is an implementation step for the policies included in the Legacy Leesburg Town Plan, adopted by the Town Council in March. The last comprehensive update of the Zoning Ordinance was adopted in 2003.
The rewrite project is expected to take two years to complete. Learn more at leesburgva.gov/zoningordinancerewrite.
(1) comment
Let's see how many working-class residents the Democrats can displace this time by zoning them out.
