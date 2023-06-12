Motorists entering Leesburg historic district this morning were greeted with new signs imposing a lower 20 mph speed zone on many streets.
The new speed zones were approved by the Town Council in February following the recommendation of the town’s of the Residential Traffic Commission and the completion of a consultant’s engineering and traffic study in 2022.
State law allows localities to adopt the lower speed zones if they conduct a traffic study and install new speed limit signs. The project resulted in the installation of 82 new speed limit signs, according to the town.
The 20 mph speed zone includes portions of Market, Loudoun King, Royal, Church, Liberty, South, Cornwall, North, and Wirt streets; Memorial Drive; and Edwards Ferry Road.
