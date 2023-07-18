The Town of Leesburg has been awarded a $4,500 Creative Communities Partnership Grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts. The money will be distributed to five arts organizations planning art activities in town during the upcoming fiscal year.
Town Council earmarked $5,500 in matching fund for the grant in the FY 2024 budget, making $10,000 available for distribution. In March, the council approved the distribution recommendations made by the Leesburg Commission on Public Art.
The money will go to Arts for All Loudoun, $1,200; Loudoun Chorale, $1,300; Loudoun Lyric Opera, $1,400; Loudoun Ballet, $1,600; and Friends of Leesburg Public Arts, $4,500.
(0) comments
