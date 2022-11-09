Leesburg’s Department of Economic Development tonight will hold the first of two public meetings to present information on the Virginia Main Street Program and how it could be applied downtown.
The session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lower-level meeting room at the Ida Lee Recreation Center.
Representatives of the department have begun reaching out to business owners, both individually and in small group settings, regarding program. The purpose of these meetings has been to share information, to facilitate discussion, and to collect feedback.
A second public briefing will be held Nov. 14 at the same time and place.
A presentation will be made to Town Council in January on whether to apply for the next tier of the program.
