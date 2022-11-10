The Town of Leesburg continues its focus on crisis planning with the appointment of a deputy emergency management coordinator.
Amy Cornell-Titcomb joins the town staff in that position two weeks after the town announced the hiring of Alex Fitch as emergency management coordinator.
Cornell-Titcomb most recently served as the emergency preparedness and all hazards manager for the Prince William County Service Authority. She previously worked for the Utah Transit Authority overseeing its muti-modal transit system that covered 1,600 square miles of operations. In 2021, she was named to the International Association of Emergency Managers Top 40 Under 40 list for her region.
In Leesburg, Cornell-Titcomb will work with Fitch and Town Manager Kaj Dentler, who serves as the town’s emergency management director.
“I believe Amy’s experience in emergency response and management for different agencies including a different part of the country will be an asset in strengthening the Town’s emergency management program,” Dentler said in the announcement of the hiring.
Cornell-Titcomb holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Utah State University, and master’s degrees in intelligence studies and public health from American Military University. She also received a graduate certificate in Disaster and Emergency Management from AMU.
