At times during the pandemic, it seemed unusual to see a human strolling Leesburg’s downtown sidewalks without a faithful fido by their side. Now, the town is embracing its dog-destination representation.
The Department of Economic Development this week launched a Leesburg Loves Dogs promotion to highlight dog-friendly businesses and provide suggested activity itineraries for visitors bringing along their dogs.
"Leesburg is a town that welcomes everyone, including our furry friends," said town Tourism Specialist Allison Wood. "We hope this campaign encourages more people to visit Leesburg with their dogs and enjoy all that our town has to offer."
The town has established a directory of dog-friendly businesses, listing those that welcome dogs inside or out, provide water, treats or other pet supplies. So far, 36 are on the list, including three—Vino Bistro, Fire Works Pizza and Gruto’s Soft Serve—that have a dog menu available.
To make it easy for visitors to identify dog-friendly businesses, the campaign offers a branded sticker for participating businesses to place in their windows.
The website currently offers dog-friendly itineraries for day trips or two- or three-day stays. Suggestions include walking the W&OD Trail, including a dig in a creek; exploring Morven Park or taking a tour of the town’s public arts displays.
Learn more about the campaign at leesburgva.gov/lovesdogs.
