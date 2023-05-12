As part of the recognition of National Police Week May 14-20, the Leesburg will place blue ribbons on trees in front of town facilities and parks.
Residents, schools, and businesses are encouraged to show their support for the Leesburg Police Department by tying blue ribbons around trees in their yards or on their mailboxes and wearing blue as an additional sign of support and appreciation.
Members of the public are also invited to write thank you notes or letters of encouragement and drop them off at the police department, 65 Plaza St. NE, in Leesburg.
