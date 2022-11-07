Starting today, the Town of Leesburg will be conducting repairs to the Town Hall parking garage. That means disruptions for users, but parking will be free for the available spaces.
This week, the basement level will be closed entirely. Then work will move to other areas of the structure. The project is expected to continue through January.
Typically, the town offers free holiday parking downtown starting on Thanksgiving and continuing through Jan. 2. While garage parking will be free starting this week, free on-street parking will not begin until Nov. 24.
Additional free parking is available in town at Pennington garage and lot at 112 Church Street NE, at the Liberty Street Parking Lot at 204 Liberty Street SW, and, after 5 p.m., at the Loudoun County Garage at 146 Loudoun St. SW next to the Loudoun County Government Center.
