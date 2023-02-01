Downtown parking is expected to get a lot of attention from the Leesburg Town Council this year and those talks kick off Feb. 7 with a public hearing on plans to remove restrictions from two blocks.
The meeting will focus on a proposal to remove residential parking restrictions on Cornwall Street between Wirt and Liberty streets and on Wirt Street between Market and Cornwall streets. Currently, only area residents who pay the $5 fee for a permit are allowed topark on the streets during business hours.
The restrictions were imposed last spring, but over the past year the town staff has seen very limited use of the on-street parking spaces by residents.
The meeting will be held in the lower-level conference room Town Hall, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
That hearing happens as the town prepares to remove the 70 parking meters from downtown streets and convert to an app-based system that will require motorists to pay for parking with their smartphone or computer.
That conversion has been delayed while contractors work to complete repairs to the Town Hall parking garage, work that has limited the use of some spaces. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.
The Town Council also is expected to review the policies requiring downtown developers to provide on-site parking, particularly for properties near the parking garage.
