Another amenity may be coming to Ida Lee Park as the town examines the possibility of constructing an outdoor volleyball court.
The idea was suggested by Council member Todd Cimino-Johnson, the town staff and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission identified two possible locations for a sand court—at Robinson Park and Ida Lee Park. The Ida Lee site, near the soccer fields on land once envisioned for a pavilion, was cited as the preferred location, Director of Parks and Recreation Rich Williams reported to the council Monday night.
Council members indicted support for the idea. Williams said the staff would do more research on the scope and cost of the project and have a proposal for consideration in next year’s budget.
How many elected officials or family and business friends of elected officials have requested a volleyball court? I can't wait to see the cost.
How many residents have formally requested an outdoor volleyball court?
