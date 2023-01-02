Parking in downtown Leesburg will remain free through the end of February, the town government announced Jan. 2.
The extended free parking promotion is intended to facilitate the conversion to the new ParkMobile system for on-street parking. The town plans to remove parking meters and transition to the app-based system with designated parking zones.
While parking will remain free until the new system is implemented, on-street parking will continue to be limited to two hours, to be enforced by the town’s parking staff.
The town plans to begin the removal of on-street parking meters and replace them with new ParkMobile signs the week of Feb. 22. New on-street parking rates are slated to go into effect March 1.
Free parking also continues in the Town Hall parking garage, where parking spaces are limited due to ongoing repair work. Paid parking is expected to resume in the Town Hall parking garage beginning the week of Feb. 27.
The town typically allows free parking downtown during the holiday season, with fees resuming after New Year's Day.
