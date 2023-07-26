The Town Council on Tuesday locked in its commitment to pursue construction of a permanent air traffic control tower at Leesburg Executive Airport.
The council approved an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration committing to pay the operational costs of the temporary mobile control tower, estimated at $10,000 per month, until a permanent tower is constructed.
Following the termination of the town’s experimental remote control tower operations earlier this year, the FAA established and funded the mobile tower as a replacement. After the end of the federal fiscal year in October, the town will be required to cover those costs of the mobile tower and the FAA will continue to cover the cost of air traffic control services.
The resolution approved by the council anticipates funding for the mobile tower to continue through June 2025.
