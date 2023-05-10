During Leesburg’s annual business awards ceremony last week, Director of Economic Development Russell Seymour announced the launch of a new business and tourism-oriented website.
The new platform, at chooseleesburg.com, is intended to serve as the primary marketing tool for the town—providing businesses, residents, and visitors with central stop for all town-related business and event information. Information on the site will help new businesses find space and navigate the permitting process while also providing tourism information geared to day trippers and those looking for a nearby staycation, Russell said. Another important aspect of the site is that it will be managed internally by his staff, allowing for easier updates.
“In many cases, a website provides the first impression of your locality,” Seymour said. “The new website is designed to provide a significant amount of important information in a quick and easy manner, while highlighting the quality of life we enjoy in Leesburg.”
Economic Development Launches New Website
