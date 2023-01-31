The Olde Izaak Walton Dog Park in Leesburg will be closed this week as the town staff performs annual maintenance.
The work includes removing the wood chip mulch and replacing it with a new layer. The decomposition of the mulch causes the surfacing to become saturated and can lead to drainage problems. Applying new mulch will create a more stable, well drained surface throughout the season.
The dog park is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Feb. 3.
