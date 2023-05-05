Leesburg leaders and residents gathered Thursday at Union Cemetery to dedicate a new memorial to the unknown residents whose remains were buried in the town’s cemetery for the indigent and then moved—or just paved over—as development occurred.
The Potter’s Field Memorial includes a historical marker telling the story of the cemetery, a memorial obelisk, and a small bench. It also includes the small, ground-level grave marker that earlier had been used to mark a nearby gravesite where the comingled remains of interred individuals were placed after they were dug up during the widening of East Market Street near Catoctin Circle and the development of the shopping center in the early 1980s.
The town established the half-acre cemetery for the poor, convicted criminals and those not affiliated with local churches in 1839. Over the following century, some 300 bodies were interred there.
The Town Council approved the new memorial to more properly honor those interred on the grounds. The project was championed by the Thomas Balch Library Commission, the town’s Commission on Public Art, and the Equity Commission, and completed by the town’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
Mary Pellicano, a former Balch Library commissioner, celebrated the project, saying, “fortunately, there's no statute of limitations for doing the right thing.”
“The current Town Council stepped up to rectify an oversight from a long time ago, long time ago,” she said. “We want to thank everyone who worked to create a memorial to honor those deceased town citizens in a more suitable and respectful manner. The anonymous souls laid to rest here, slighted by history, deserve no less.”
