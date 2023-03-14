During its first markup session for the fiscal year 2024 budget, the Leesburg Town Council on Monday moved to slightly decrease the proposed real estate tax rate by reducing the cost-of-living adjustment proposed for town employees.
In a straw vote, the council approved a suggestion by Council member Zach Cummings to reduce the proposed COLA from 3% to 2%. That would save the town about $300,000 next year and reduce the tax bill of the average homeowner by $2 per month.
Town Manager Kaj Dentler proposed 4% raises for most town employees as well as a 3% COLA, for a $1.8 million increase in compensation. He proposed higher raises—5% to 10%—for the Police Department to boost recruiting and retention efforts.
Cummings pointed to high property assessment increases—including more than $80,000 on his own home—and other economic pressures in his push to avoid tax increases. His proposal to reduce the tax rate by 0.5-cents did not win majority support of the council. That rate cut would require a $550,000 reduction in General Fund spending.
In other straw votes, the council did not support a proposal by Vice Mayor Neil Steinberg to creating a grant writer position, at the estimated cost of $130,000.
The council also declined a request from the town Planning Commission for a 28.5% increase in its members’ $3,600 annual stipend. The compensation for the town’s boards and commissions was last increased in 2013 and the commission proposed a new compensation rate that would reflect inflation since that time.
The council agreed to add one item to the budget—$163,000 for a consultant study of the cost to remediate the Liberty Street parking lot property. The former landfill site is being eyed for redevelopment as a public-private partnership, but understanding the investment that would be required to disturb or remove the buried material is seen as an important first step to any deal. The council is scheduled to get a more detailed update on those plans at its next work session.
Other budget changes endorsed by the council Monday night dealt with Capital Improvement Program, with trails and parks getting the most attention.
The council approved a proposal by Council member Ara Bagdasarian to accelerate the $2.4 million plan to install streetlights along the W&OD Trail between its two intersections with Catoctin Circle, a distance of about 1.2 miles. To move that project to engineering and construction starting in FY2024 from FY2027, the council agreed to push back a $3.2 million plan for sidewalk improvements along Church, South and Harrison streets near Market Station.
At the suggestion of Mayor Kelly Burk, the council approved using available budget surplus funds to install lighting at Raflo Park and Georgetown Park. That work is expected to cost $285,000 and will include ground-level safety lights and decorative lighting for holidays.
The council also supported inserting into the CIP a placeholder for buying a new Police Department Mobile Command Center, at a cost of $800,000 to $1 million. The agency’s current unit largely has been retired from service because of its aging condition. Initially, the town will look for federal funding to support the replacement.
The council’s first mark-up session ended with a provisional 17.62-cent real estate tax rate—down slightly from the current 17.74-cent rate.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is planned during tonight’s council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.
The final budget markup session is planned March 27, with adoption expected the following night.
(1) comment
Let's be clear about this... the $24 per year "reduction" mentioned isn't actually a reduction.... it's just a slightly smaller increase.
I wonder how many Leesburg families are going to enjoy a 6-10% increase in their household income?
These are not serious people. Leesburg deserves better leaders.
