Leesburg Director of Economic Development Russell Seymour is hoping to provide a few more tools in the town’s business recruitment effort.
On Monday, he briefed the Town Council on options to create new tourism and technology zones that could provide incentives for businesses to move or expand in targeted areas.
Technology Zones were authorized by the state in 1995. Tourism Zones were authorized in 2006. Both are intended to allow businesses to take advantage of state and local incentives not available to businesses elsewhere. Incentives can include waivers of business license fees, waivers of taxes on business property, utility fee reductions, or expedited review of construction plans.
Seymour said that while the town is enjoying strong economic growth today, it is important to prepare for the future. “I want to keep the momentum going forward for us,” he told the council.
The town has two incentive zones. The HUB Zone is established by the federal government and provides qualifying small businesses with access to contracts. The Arts & Cultural District was established a decade ago, but only one incentive has been granted through that program, gaining a small BPOL tax break, Seymour said.
The Council on Tuesday authorized the staff to developed details of proposed technology and tourism zones and present them by February for consideration.
