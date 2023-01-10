The Leesburg Town Council was expected Tuesday night to approve the next phase of the effort to establish a Virginia Main Street program intended to better preserve and promote the downtown historic district.
The action comes after months of community outreach by the Department of Economic Development to gauge interest in joining the program under which business and community leaders would establish a nonprofit organization to promote collaboration.
During Monday night’s work session, Town Council members indicated strong support for the program, with several asking if it could be implemented more quickly.
Economic Development Director Russell Seymour and Small Business Development and Tourism Specialist Allison Wood said that under the program development phases laid out by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development the town cannot transition from the exploratory phase to the first implementation stage until at least January 2025. That would begin another two-year phase before entering the final development phase in 2027.
In the meantime, there is plenty of work to do. A five-member steering committee has been established by the Economic Development Department to further flesh out the structure of the program and help form the nonprofit.
Already the effort is being supported by a $7,000 community vitality grant from the state housing department, to be matched with $2,000 in cash and $5,000 in in-kind services from the town.
While the town is helping to coordinate the establishment of the program, Seymour stressed that ultimately the Main Street organization would not fall under town control. Instead, it would be an independent community nonprofit with the town government providing some level of funding support. The nonprofit would have a paid staff and organize activities ranging from event planning to the management of beautification grants.
Council member Todd Cimino-Johnson said he was “very bullish” on the concept and asked whether the town could implement it more quickly, even if it needed to operate outside of the state program.
Seymour said it was important for speed of the process will be determined by the involvement and input of business and community members.
“The community needs to drive this, not the town,” Council member Ara Bagdasarian agreed.
Mayor Kelly Burk said the project was “long-overdue” and would be a “great investment.” In meeting with elected representatives from other Main Street communities around the commonwealth, Burk said they’ve been pleased with their programs.
Established in 1985, Virginia Main Street has about 30 programs fully running around the state, with dozens more, like Leesburg, in the exploratory phase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.