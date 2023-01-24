The Leesburg Town Council on Monday night was briefed on the progress of three ongoing environmental initiatives.
The presentations by Public Works Director Renée M. LaFollette and Assistant Director of Operations Christopher Kohr covered the status of the town’s recycling program, efforts to add hybrid and electric vehicles to the town’s fleet, and opportunities to incorporate green infrastructure elements into the Capital Improvements Program.
The recycling report followed a recommendation from the town’s Environmental Advisory Committee to launch an educational campaign aimed at improving the quality of materials put into recycling bins by residents and businesses.
“Many well-intentioned residents still put items in the recycling toters that are not recyclable. Due to high recycling cost, the Town pays a premium for these items that ultimately get sorted out and sent to the landfill as trash,” according to the staff report.
The town’s waste hauler, Patriot Disposal, typically collects 200 tons of recycling per month. The material is taken to Waste Management’s materials recovery facility in Sterling, where it is sorted and prepared for shipment to recycling or reuse vendors. Or, depending on the market for a certain type of material at the time, is shipped off to a landfill for burial. Unmarketable, unrecyclable or contaminated material taken to a landfill makes up about 17% of the collected items, according to the report.
While there remain strong recycling markets for paper and metal products, the reselling or reuse of plastic and glass is more problematic. The demand for plastic—and each of the seven different types of plastic—varies in the market and drives how much is reused or discarded each week. Glass collected in the region is mostly crushed and used for daily cover at landfills, LaFollette said.
She said one option evaluated by town staff members was to pull glass from the town’s curbside recycling collections and instead use the purple drop-off bins that Loudoun County and other area jurisdictions have begun using. The county has six glass collection sites, but none in Leesburg.
She said glass makes up about 7.6% of the town’s recycling collection. The savings from separating that from the recycling stream would be unlikely to cover the cost of setting up and maintaining collection bins, she said.
The town is also moving away from gasoline engines as it retires aging vehicles from is fleet. Of the town’s 203 vehicles, up to 131 could be replaced with hybrid or electric vehicles, Kohr said.
The town is in the first phase of a pilot project, planning to purchase one hybrid this year and four more in fiscal year 2024. In fiscal year 2026, the plan calls for the purchase of two EVs. In Phase 2, the town expects to purchase hybrids for most of its replacement vehicles and to begin phasing in EVs for the Police Department and Public Works.
A key challenge to that rollout is the installation of charging stations. The town is planning to include charging stations as part of the construction of new buildings, including the Police Station expansion and the new Utilities Maintenance Building.
The council discussed other green initiatives, including a new state law that, after July 1, would require localities to construct many of their new buildings to LEED standards designed to promote cost efficiency and environmental sustainability. While likely to add to the construction costs to those projects, council members were told, the law does not appear to require local governments formally acquire LEED certification, which would be an additional cost.
As part of the town’s going green efforts, the council may add one more project. Council member Zach Cummings suggested a study of installing a solar energy array above the fourth level on the Town Hall parking garage, with a majority of his colleagues supporting the concept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.