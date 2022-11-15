The Leesburg Town Council is lining up behind an unusual interchange design to address a frequent traffic coke point on the Rt. 15 bypass.
On Tuesday, the council is expected to formally endorse a Rt. 15/Battlefield Parkway interchange that will use two roundabouts and a bridge to keep traffic—and pedestrians—moving.
The decision follows a months-long public outreach effort during which three design options were evaluated. In addition to the double roundabout, the town looked at a traditional diamond design, and a divergent diamond, similar to the one in place at Rt. 15 and I-66. The double roundabout design scored the highest ranking.
The council’s endorsement vote is an early step in what is likely to be a decade-long march to construction.
Next, the town staff will complete Interchange Access Report, which is required to evaluate the interchange options and establish the project budget that will be used to secure funding in the years ahead.
The interchange has been in the town’s plans since the 1980 as the Potomac Crossing and Exeter neighborhoods were under construction. Today, the interchange is an afternoon rush hour choke point as northbound Rt. 15 traffic backs.
“The existing signalized at-grade intersection between Battlefield Parkway and the Route 15 Bypass is one of the higher accident locations in Leesburg, routinely experiences significant congestion, and acts as a barrier to pedestrians and bicycles crossing between residential neighborhoods,” according to the staff report on the project. “Since the mid-1980s, the Town Plan and various traffic studies have proposed that the intersection be replaced with a grade-separated interchange to improve traffic congestion and safety.”
Factors supporting the selection of the double roundabout design include that it meets the goals to reduce congestion and improve pedestrian safety; meets Town Plan goal to make Rt. 15 Bypass limited access; achieved the highest ranking alternative in public survey; acts as natural traffic calming; promotes a steadier traffic flow with no new traffic signals needed; provides separation to allow adding traffic signals at Fieldstone Drive and/or Balls Bluff Road if warranted in the future; and should reduce number and severity of vehicle crashes, according to the staff report.
During Monday’s council work session, members’ questions focused on finding the best way to pedestrians across Rt. 15, which will be on a bridge crossing in the proposed design. All members agreed the double roundabout design was the preferred option.
