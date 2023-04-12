The Town Council on Tuesday signed off on a partnership with VFW Post #1177 to bring the Hometown Hero banner program to Freedom Park.
Under the program, banners featuring Leesburg and Loudoun County service members will be displayed at the park from July 4 to Veterans Day this year and from Memorial Day to Veterans Day in future years.
The VFW will coordinate the creation of the banners, which will include the honoree’s image, name, military service information, and sponsor on one side and a message from the town on the other. The town will purchase the mounting hardware and the Public Works staff will install and remove the banners.
The towns of Lovettsville and Middleburg already operate VFW banner programs.
