The Leesburg Town Council took its first dive into the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget Monday night with a review of the $415.5 million six-year Capital Improvements Program.
Under the plan, the town will spend $50 million next year on 46 projects, with the construction of the Police Station addition, a Town Shop expansion, more downtown streetlight replacements, and work at the airport among the highest-dollar items.
Of the 82 projects in the long-term plan, it was an item proposed for construction in fiscal year 2028 that got the most attention during the work session.
Council member Ara Bagdasarian raised the prospect of accelerating the schedule for a new proposal to install lighting on the W&OD Trail in the downtown area. The $2.4 million project would add 12-foot-tall streetlights along the trail between its two intersections with Catoctin Circle, a distance of about 1.2 miles. According to the project description, the goal is to provide a safe route for evening pedestrian travel while connecting residential areas downtown.
Also, Mayor Kelly Burk asked about adding a new project to install ground-level trail lights in Raflo and Georgetown parks to improve safety. Parks and Recreation Director Rich Williams said that work is expected to cost $230,000.
A majority of council members agreed that the staff should consider those items.
While Town Manager Kaj Dentler urged council members to propose any changes to the CIP schedule as early as possible in the budget process, moving up the trail project may involve more than just juggling funding.
Director of Public Works and Capital Projects Renee Lafollette said current staffing levels would make it difficult to add anything to the department’s current workload. She told the council that she recently learned that one of the town’s three project managers would be leaving the staff and warned that recruiting new engineers is challenging in the current employment climate. With new college graduates landing six-figure salaries and substantial signing bonuses, Lafollette said it was hard for the town to compete for that talent.
According to NOVA Parks Executive Director Paul Gilbert, several jurisdictions are considering lighting plans for the W&OD Trail in urban downtown areas, with Herndon completing that work a few years ago. Such a project would require coordination with both NOVA Parks, which owns the trail, and Dominion Energy, which holds easements for transmission lines along the route.
Gilbert said a key consideration would be to ensure the lighting project would accommodate the park authority’s plans to develop dual trails in the corridor, providing separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists.
“Looking into the future, we can see that the urban hubs along the trail will likely have separated pedestrian and cycling lanes and lighting in the downtown areas,” he said.
The Town Council’s next budget work session is scheduled for March 13, with a review of the Utility Fund and the first round of votes to make changes to Dentler’s proposal.
Kudos to Leesburg.Proper lighting is so important. It's a safety issue & really helps save lives. This reminds me of Jack Schlossberg's initiative. (He's JFK's grandson.) He fundraised to install compact fluorescent lights in low-income developments within New York. I thought that was wonderful!
For me, the ultimate in absurdity, when it comes to Leesburg wasting taxpayer money happened when $150K was spent on an ornate enclosed bus stop on Edwards Ferry Road that I've never, not once ever, seen ANYONE EVER occupying. I've passed by that spot perhaps a hundred times since it was built in 2021, and I've only seen a few people standing OUTSIDE of it.
I'd wager that there are quite a few dumb ideas that will blow that bus stop out of the water.
