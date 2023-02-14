Following complaints by residents along Memorial Drive and months of work by the town’s Residential Traffic Commission, the Town Council is poised to reduce speed limits in the downtown business district to 20 miles per hour.
The council was briefed Monday night by the town’s new transportation engineer, Niraja R. Chandrapu, on the results of a speed study that examined compliance with the existing 25 mph limits on Market, Loudoun and King streets.
The study resulted in a recommendation to post 20 mph signs on streets in the downtown core, but to leave the 25 mph limit in place on the blocks leading into that area.
That means several segments where the study showed drivers most often disregard speed limits would continue to have 25 mph limits, including the western sections of Market and Loudoun Streets between Dry Mill Road and Morven Park Road, and King Steet between Union Street and North Street.
While council members were supportive of lowering the speed limit, some questioned the effectiveness of not applying the lower speed limit to more areas, especially those that show a high number of speeders.
An area of particular concern raised by Mayor Kelly Burk was the western block of West Market Street that registered the highest driver speeds during the study as well as high levels pedestrian traffic.
Chandrapu and Renée M. LaFollette, director of Public Works and Capital Projects, said those speeding concerns should be better addressed through traffic calming measures, such as new pavement markings to narrow the lanes, that could be examined in another study.
State law allows localities to reduce speed limits to as low as 15 mph in designated residential or business districts as long as the changes are supported by an engineering and traffic study and speed limit signs are lawfully placed. Town Attorney Chris Spera said the changes may be enacted by a council vote, with no public hearing required.
The issue is expected to be brought back to the next council meeting for action.
"Leesburg Council Eyes Taxation by Citation Scheme"
FTFY
This isn't about safety. Local budgets have entered the death spiral phase.
No mention of a statistically high number of traffic accident statistics or pedestrian injuries. So if folks aren't obeying the current limits the solution is to set lower limits?
Why exactly? To increase fines and make more money? With Loudoun governments it's usually all about the money, with a side of authoritarian control for good measure. Changes like this also simply serve to make more people criminals by creating more victimless crimes.
Oh contrary! Leesburg has THE worst scoff laws, running red lights, ignoring turn lights. Speed limits are totally optional. The police have told me they don't bother because the courts don't do anything about it. And pedestrians! Isn't jaywalking still against the law! Since when do pedestrians have the right to stop traffic wherever they want to cross! It's ridiculous ... enforce the laws! Politically correct should not be brought into this conversation!
