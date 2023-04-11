Are there things the town government can do to promote the creation of more affordable housing in Leesburg? The Town Council on Monday night initiated a staff study to find out.
Council member Zach Cummings last fall proposed a package of potential town actions that could make Leesburg a more active player in the effort to address housing needs. Over the past several months, the town staff reviewed those ideas and this week presented elements that could be included in a formal Affordable Housing Incentive Plan.
Planning Director James David said two top opportunities are to work with the county government during the implementation of Loudoun’s Unmet Housing Needs Strategy Plan, and to address the issue during the upcoming rewrite of the town’s Zoning Ordinance.
Work with the county government could include an update of the 2018 agreement in which its housing department agreed to manage up to 120 price-controlled affordable dwelling units provided by in Leesburg developers through the rezoning process, and ensuring the town is participating in other housing assistance services provided by county agencies.
The Zoning Ordinance re-write could include updates to the town’s Affordable Dwelling Unit policies to permit greater density bonuses for developers providing affordable housing, reflecting changes to state law and matching changes the county is making to its ADU regulations.
Council members also directed the staff to explore other potential incentives, including waiving review and utility fees for affordable housing projects and to permit fast-track review for those applications. While they were advanced by the council, those suggestions drew concerns about putting a strain on the planning staff, delaying review of other projects, or losing revenue.
One area where the council agreed to halt any discussion was a program that would allow developers to contribute money to a town housing fund instead of building price-controlled units. The concept was similar to the town’s parking in-leu of policy for downtown developers—a decades-old program criticized by town leaders and developers alike for collecting money from new projects that could not provide the required number of parking spaces. Critics say that program has result in little new parking.
In its action Monday, the council did not formally endorse any initiative, but requested the staff provide more in-depth information about the alternatives at a future meeting.
