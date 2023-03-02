The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday created a 20 miles per hour speed zone for the downtown business district.
The action follows months of review by the town’s Residential Traffic Commission and a study of existing travel speeds in the zone. State law allows localities to reduce speed limits to as low as 15 mph in designated residential or business districts as long as the changes are supported by an engineering and traffic study and speed limit signs are posted.
The study found that most downtown traffic in the area already complies with existing 25 miles per hour speed limit, recording an average speed of 21 mph. Higher speeds were found on the fringes of the district, along West Market, West Loudoun and North King streets—including areas that would be outside the reduced speed zone.
That was the main concern voiced at the Feb. 28 meeting, with Mayor Kelly Burk pressing for ways to slow traffic and improve safety at the western entrance to the downtown area.
“I see kids and people walking there all the time and I hold my breath. It is such a dangerous intersection,” she said of the western terminus of Loudoun Street at Market Street.
Director of Public Works and Capital Projects Renee Lafollette said that a new pedestrian crossing at that intersection is planned as part of the in-process Morven Park Road upgrades and that additional traffic calming measures could be implemented on Market Street west of that.
In approving the speed limit reduction, the council added a requirement that additional steps west of Morven Park be undertaken.
Under the statute, the new speed limit will take effect when the new signs are posted.
The zone includes portions of Market, Loudoun King, Royal, Church, Liberty, South, Cornwall, North, and Wirt streets; Memorial Drive; and Edwards Ferry Road.
Any evidence of accidents or injuries in the studies? No mention of a factual basis for the need for this this anywhere. That probably means that it's really about making all the law-abiding citizens (as the study indicates) into criminals so government can take more money from the citizenry. :-(
